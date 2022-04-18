Colorado River water being added into city's water blend, reaching homes on April 20

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will begin adding water from the Colorado River into the city's water blend beginning Monday, April 18.

City officials say the sourced water will reach citizen's homes beginning Wednesday, April 20.

"After experiencing poor tasting water due to freezing weather temperatures in January, Water Utilities is now notifying customers when changing water sources," said city officials in a release.

The City's Water Department does not anticipate any noticeable changes in the quality of the water that residents are currently consuming.

Corpus Christi Water is sourced from four water sources, including the Colorado River, Lake Texana, Lake Corpus Christi, and Choke Canyon.

Officials say this water blend will be utilized regularly in the future and will be used monthly for a minimum of three days

Residents can call 361-826-2489 with water or wastewater services questions, or you can visit the city's website here.