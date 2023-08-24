Collier Pool reopens ahead of schedule following repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — City officials announced the reopening of Collier Pool, located at 3801 Harris Drive, effective Thursday, August 24.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department closed the pool to replace a cracked gasket; however, the repairs were completed ahead of schedule.

Take a look at the hours of operation listed below:



LAP SWIM : Monday to Friday 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

GENERAL SWIM: Monday to Friday, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information on swim programs and pools in the city of Corpus Christi, visit Corpus Christi Swim Programs & Pools. [cctexas.com]

