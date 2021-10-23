Coles High School honors General Powell

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Gloria Scott is a full-time volunteer at Coles high school and she’s been creating a tribute to share the memory of General Powell with a simple goal in mind. “To know about him, and to be exposed to what he thought, and how it influences this country, this city, this county, this school, CCISD and the students in it right now,” she says.

As the students walk through their halls they’ll find boards that Dr. Scott has set up with General Powell’s background. To make things even more special, Scott knew Powell personally.

“We were both serving on the organizational committee, board of directors, for the Smithsonian Museum of African Americans in the United States Museum in Washington, D.C.,” says Scott.

She plans to keep the memories up until October 27th. She will also be hosting an essay competition where students can write an essay on Powell to compete for a cash prize. The cash comes right out of Dr. Scott’s pocket.

“I hope they learn and gain that they can be whatever they want to be,” she says.

