Cole Park to get public-safety upgrades

A new pier isn't the only upgrade coming to Cole Park.

The Corpus Christi City Council agreed to a public-safety overhaul for one of the city's most popular outdoor spaces, looking to stem the recent uptick in crime in the park.

“You don’t want a negative image of Corpus Christi, because Cole Park isn’t a dangerous place,” said Corpus Christi Chief of Police Mike Markle.

Markle said the park will receive extra security, but that won't only come in the form of more police officers at the park. It also includes more lighting, cameras, or even a gate.

“And I’m pleased to hear that kind of thought because public safety is much more dimensional than just police officers," he said. "There’s a lot to it and they get it; council gets it, our city manager certainly gets it.”

Markle said a wide range of security will help protect those who visit the park.

“It wasn’t because it’s an unsafe area, wasn’t because there’s been a multitude of crime there," he said. "It’s just something we think we need to work on, and get better at with more options other than putting a police officer down there. That’s not how that works.”

Molina says the City of Corpus Christi will work with other departments so they can all be on the same page with plans, but that the city can only do so much; the rest is up to the park's visitors.

“Follow the park rules, be good human beings and be good to your neighbors,” he said. “You know we want to make sure Cole Park and all of our parks are a safe and inviting environment for the people of Corpus Christi."

So far, there’s not a set date on when new security measures will arrive at Cole Park.