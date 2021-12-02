Cole Park Pier renovation on time for completion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Cole Park Pier project should be completed on time, according to Corpus Christi councilman Ben Molina.

A social media post from Molina released earlier today says the project already is nearly complete.

Contractors are currently working on the pier's handrails and shade canopies.

Molina says the project will be finished in time for the planned ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 17.

"Soon, memories will be made again at the Pier, not to mention a great fishing opportunity will be available once again!" Molina said in his Facebook post.