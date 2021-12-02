Watch
Cole Park Pier renovation on time for completion

Councilman: Ribbon-cutting set for Dec. 17
KRIS file photo.
The renovation of Cole Park Pier is nearly completed, according to Corpus Christi councilman Ben Molina.
Cole Park Pier
Posted at 12:24 PM, Dec 02, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Cole Park Pier project should be completed on time, according to Corpus Christi councilman Ben Molina.

A social media post from Molina released earlier today says the project already is nearly complete.

Contractors are currently working on the pier's handrails and shade canopies.

Molina says the project will be finished in time for the planned ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 17.

"Soon, memories will be made again at the Pier, not to mention a great fishing opportunity will be available once again!" Molina said in his Facebook post.

