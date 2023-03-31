Cody Rhodes to wear gear with Coastal Bend wrestling promotion's name at WWE's Wrestlemania

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend wrestling promotion was excited after finding out their name will be carried to the main event of World Wrestling Entertainment's Wrestelmania.

This weekend, WWE is hosting Wresltemania 39, a two-night event from Sofi stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

The sports entertainment spectacle considered to be the Super Bowl of professional wrestling, will be headlined on the second night by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his challenger, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes, who was released by the company in 2016, made his return in 2022 and will headline WWE's biggest show of the year for the first time in his career.

However, for the six years Rhodes spent away from a WWE ring, he spent his time wrestling at multiple venues around the world for both major and independent promotions — including in the Coastal Bend.

Corpus Christi independent wrestling promotion Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance booked the then former WWE superstar on his tour through the independents in December 2016.

Fast forward to 2023, Rhodes posted on Twitter that he will be sporting the namesake of Corpus Christi's promotion on a weight lifting belt he will wear to the ring at Wrestlemania — along with more than a few dozen other promotions.

GCWA took to Facebook to voice their excitement for being on the belt.

From being mentioned on the Rolling Stone magazine to the live segment on AEW , the match before the match Cody Rhodes vs Sammy Guevara happened right here at GCWA in Corpus Christi Texas! As a real wrestling family we are beyond Honored to be recognized at WrestleMania 39 on the belt of Cody Rhodes. As a family we have sacrificed over 30 years of many rough patches along the way to continue doing what is in our blood. With the help from family, friends and the beautiful Corpus Christi we still stand today bringing you real family Friday night fun!! Thank you so much!!

With Love and Gratitude, The Galvan Family

And although Cody Rhodes has not been back in the Coastal Bend since 2019 as a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster, there is a chance he could make his way back to Corpus Christi after Wrestlemania.

Potentially, as the undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

A few weeks after Wresltemania, WWE Smackdown will hold a live taping in Corpus Christi on April 28 at the American Bank Center.

GCWA also holds regular shows in Corpus Christi. Replays of some full matches can be seen on their YouTube channel, or full shows can be seen here.

