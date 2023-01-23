Coastal Bend UIL contest draws Mariachi bands from all over Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mariachi bands from all over Texas came to Robstown to perform at the Coastal Bend University Interscholastic League's Mariachi Contest.

Located at the Early College High School Auditorium, bands from as far away as Houston and Laredo were there participating.

Most music competitions involve people facing off head to head, but his unique Mariachi contest had bands compete for rankings in different divisions.

"These are high school students 14, 15, 16, and 17 year olds, and they are putting on professional performances on this stage. It is so much fun. So much energy, so much talent. These students, these performances and students are so spectacular," said Bill Cason, UIL Executive Secretary.

Many of the contestants were high school students, and UIL hopes that there will be even more mariachi bands in attendance next year.