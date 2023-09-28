Coastal Bend teens share power of the Bible during Fields of Faith

KINGSVILLE, Texas — At stadiums in Kingsville, Alice, Rockport and Taft, hundreds came together for prayer on Wednesday night.

It's part of a national event called Fields of Faith. It's a community event that encourages young people to get involved in religion and follow the guidance of God.

It’s put on by the local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. While teenagers are the primary attendees, all community members were welcome of all denominations.

What takes place is several young adults take center stage to talk about their religious experiences in hopes to encourage others to read the Bible.

Taft High School quarterback J.J. Acosta is one of the teenagers sharing their testimony. People may know him as a great athlete on the field, but his faith is most important to him.

“We know that a lot of kids are dying to know Jesus, and are dying to know more about Jesus and how to live the life of faith as a youth…" he said. "Getting to share my testimony, actually, I'm just blessed to able to impact the youth.”

Oscar Cantu is a youth pastor and one of the people who put on the Fields of Faith in Kingsville at Javelina Stadium. After retiring from professional boxing Cantu became a youth pastor.

“Even though they’re young, some of their testimonies are pretty tough," Cantu, an FCA ambassador said. "They’ve gone through a lot. Life isn’t full of sunshines and rainbows right? I wish it was. I hate seeing other kids hurting.”

Throughout these events there were speakers, musical performances and prayer. Like many others, Cantu takes part because of how he feels his faith has shaped his life.

"If I can share my little influence that God has put on my life and revealed in my life, and share it with them, They don't have to go through those tough moments of saying, 'Man, I hate you God. I hate this, I hate that. Why did you even make me become an athlete? Why did you make me become a boxer.' But, God is going to do some amazing things for our lives," he said.

In Kingsville, former world champion bull rider Scott Mendes was the guest speaker sharing how God changed his life. Mendes also oversees the FCA Cowboy Chapter to guide other bull riders and more.

“I hope that they understand the importance of experiencing God’s love. What he desires to do through his word in their life to help them to be complete,” Mendes said.

While it’s a national event, these four locations moved it to Sept. 27 to coincide with See You at the Poll, the global day of student prayer

On Oct. 11, more people will take the field across the country when the national event is scheduled to be observed.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.