Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery inviting public to unaccompanied veteran burial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A United States Navy veteran will be laid to rest this week and the ceremony will be opened to the public for those who want to show their support.

Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery officials are inviting the public to the burial of unaccompanied veteran Stephen Charles Gallagher on Thursday, according to a release.

Gallagher served from August 1973 to August 1974, and received the National defense Service Medal for "his dedicated service to our nation."

Gallagher will receive military honors on Thursday.

"Please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Navy Veteran is not buried alone," the release states. "Members of the Coastal Bend community are encouraged to attend."

If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

The funeral is set for Thursday, 11 a.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

