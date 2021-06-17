Coastal Bend sheriffs speak on the border wall and human smuggling

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brooks County sheriff Benny Martinez says human smuggling continues to be a major problem in the area.

They continue to see a high number of bailouts in the area, many of these smugglers tear down property causing thousand of dollars in damage. Martinez says the governor has reached out to him to see what local law enforcement need.

"That's a federal issue, but the governor is not going to wait for the federal government to do something about it," Martinez said. "He is just going do it as the state of Texas."

The governor has promised a 250 million dollar down payment on the border wall. Sheriff Martinez said a wall will slow people down but it won't stop them.

"The wall to me is just another tool, you still need boots on the ground to confirm what you see," he said. "You still need that staff, personnel to go out there and interdict these folks, and see who is crossing."

Refugio County Sheriff Raul Gonzalez said that human smugglers have gotten more violent.

"We have apprehended them with fire arms, drugs, " Gonzalez said. "They have no regards for human life and no regards for the people they are smuggling too."

