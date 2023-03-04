Coastal Bend residents react to power outages due to high winds Thursday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of residents across the Coastal Bend were without power as heavy winds swept across the area. Wind gusts were reported to reach at least 68 miles per hour in some areas.

According to AEP Texas, more than 14,000 people living in the Corpus Christi area were left in the dark Thursday night.

Power was restored to many homes and businesses, but there are still more than 2,000 residents without power as of this writing.

"There are still some customers without power right now," Omar Lopez, AEP Texas Director of Communications said."Many of them probably just need repairs to their facilities. Either they needed a new pole or some reconstructing to the power lines. Most of the work was done overnight. So the last remaining few that are out of power, we're still working on it and hoping to restore that very soon."

Victoria Blotch said this happens all the time in her neighborhood in Flour Bluff.

Like thousands of other people, her family lost power Thursday night , but Bolich said the lightest rain or winds will cause a power outage.

"We constantly lose our power for the littlest things, even if it's the slightest bit of rain," said Bolich. "Sometimes, we're without power for five minutes and sometimes it's several hours. Even after a storm has stopped, we're out. It's the littlest things can set our power out. It's always like this constantly."

Bolich said because of Thursday night's winds, debris covered her backyard. Even some of her yard furniture was knocked over.

In several neighborhoods, there were broken tree limbs, yard debris, signs knocked over and even broken fences.

In addition to thousands of residents losing power the Flour Bluff Independent School District closed its schools because of a downed electrical power pole.

District officials said there were sporadic electricity outages throughout the night, along with a lack of air conditioning in school buildings.

