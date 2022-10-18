Coastal Bend Marines need help with Toys for Tots program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year marks 75 years of Marines giving for the holidays through the Toys for Tots program, and the collection is happening now. The program is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to give toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them for Christmas.

First Sergeant Hector Sanchez is leading this effort for the Coastal Bend. He said, last year, they collected 30,000 toys which were given to at least 10,000 children.

"It really just reinforces our commitment to the local communities, our commitment to the nation as the Marine Corps, as a force," Sanchez said.

That force cannot give back without community support. Toy collection box are set up at businesses around the Coastal Bend including Coral Bean Cafe, but more businesses are needed. To sign up to become a collection site, click here.

Toys will be collected through December 4, and distribution starts December 16, 2022.