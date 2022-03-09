Coastal Bend man builds homes out of shipping containers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man in the Flour Bluff area is building homes out of shipping containers. Jeremy Spear is Co-founder of Boxx Builder, the company focuses on building high quality container homes with modern amenities for families looking to buy an affordable home. Spear said think of these container homes as Legos.

“We can easily if your lot permits it, whether we have to go up or if you have a big enough lot. We can literally add on a 20, 40, 2 40’s. We can add on the containers however you want and increase the size of your home," said Spear.

So far, Spear said he has sold four container homes already and has 15 pre-orders for container homes here in the coastal bend.

If you want are interested in purchasing a container home and would like to be on the list, click here.