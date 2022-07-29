Coastal Bend leaders, businesses rally against possible TWIA rate hike

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State, county, and city leaders rallied against a possible rise in windstorm insurance rates during a press conference Thursday morning.

The United Corpus Christi chamber of commerce held a press conference in which State Representative Todd Hunter said he would continue to fight against TWIA.

“No rate should be increased on any coastal bend resident or business terrible timing,” said state representative Todd Hunter.

Corpus Christi council member Ben Molina said an increase will cause additional financial distress to communities in the 14 counties along the Texas Gulf Coast.

“These disasters, whether they’re hurricanes, high wind disasters, or even hailstorms, they affect the entire state of Texas, but in this region, we’re the only ones that have that imposed extra assessment,” said Molina.

Some business owners in the Coastal Bend are still recovering from the economic impact of the pandemic.

"Any hike increase is a bad increase for right now, at least right now, right after while we’re still in the aftermath of everything,” said Curt Flowers from Coral Bean Cafe.

TWIA’s committee is recommending against a hike in costs, but the final decision has not been made yet.

“Our residents cannot afford yet another increase in windstorm rates, it’s just unacceptable and so this is something that should be shared," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Representative Hunter is encouraging business owners to voice their opposition to the tax rate hike prior to the TWIA's association’s public board meeting on August 2.

“We’re going to the board meeting to fight any increase, I get asked all the time it seems like this is happening a lot, it is but you have to keep on it,” said Hunter.