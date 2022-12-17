Watch Now
Coastal Bend kids got sweet new kicks for this holiday season

Shoes for Kids of the Coastal Bend
Posted at 6:10 PM, Dec 16, 2022
Today Coastal Bend kids got sweet new kicks to wear this holiday season.

The Shoes for Kids event, hosted by YMCA of the Coastal Bend, provides a new pair of tennis shoes, sweatshirt, socks and a gift to underprivileged children in the community.

Teachers from Oak Park and George Evans elementary schools helped identify 150 students to receive these gifts.

Every pair of shoes were tailored to each of the student's particular style.

Santa Claus even hand delivered the presents too!

"Its a very special program, we know some of these kids are not going to have a real Christmas," Andy Saenz, director of Public Affairs of Flint Hills Resources said. "They might not get a bunch of toys so we are trying to make sure that every child gets at least a new pair of shoes, a hoodie, and present from Santa Claus,"

This event was funded by Flint Hills Resources and their employees even taught students about engineering, fire safety and the environment.

