Coastal Bend kid battling cancer becomes pilot for a day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Julian Galloway has received abundant support from people all over the community. Now, the Naval Aviation VT-31 Wise Owls stepped in to offer the 8-year-old a chance to become a pilot for a day.

On Thursday, Galloway was introduced to the naval training squadron.

First on the list of duties, was to get him fitted for his very own flight suit.

"Oh, this is so awesome. It's a really great feeling to give him something that he'll always remember," instructor pilot Nate Shepherd said.

The crew then gave Galloway flight survival demonstrations and showed him how to deploy his own parachute in case of an emergency.

But none of that was on Galloway's mind.

While picking out his equipment, he focused his attention on the Minion themed flight helmet, a sure way to protect himself with style.

Galloway was then introduced to United States Navy Commanding Officer Robert Stochel, who presented him with exclusive aviation patches for his flight suit.

His flight training continued as crews demonstrated control operations for the T-38 supersonic jet trainer — known to be the most produced training aircraft in the world.

In proper form as an honorary pilot, Galloway was presented with his own special flight wings that one of the commanding pilots clipped to his flight uniform.

For close to two decades, the Naval Air Training Command has given more than 100 children this very special experience with the help of Driscoll Children's Hospital.

“It's really important for us — well for myself personally — to be able to do it because it does put a smile on their face," Instructing Lt. Rhen Nathe said. "It kind of lights them up especially when they’re going through their sickness. It's also important from the Navy’s perspective as well that we can reach out to the community and give back as much as the community gives to us.”

Galloway also had the opportunity to tag along with the Navy fire crew before taking over the flight deck in a T-6 and T-44 flight simulator.

His mom Monica Galloway said giving him a chance to experience the true life of what it means to be a kid has taken his focus off the illness and allows him to see the beauty that still lies ahead.

“It’s really overwhelming and it is really unbelievable how much support we’ve received," Galloway said. "He likes to live life on his own terms and I think that is what has helped him in his cancer battle.”

In December 2019, Galloway was diagnosed with medulloblastoma high risk group 3. Throughout the years the cancer has spread, forcing doctors to remove two brain tumors.

Monica said the family went to the doctor's office on Tuesday and received news that the current oral chemotherapy he began in May was not working like intended.

The cancer has also spread further in Galloway's body and the existing tumors have grown larger.

As another form of treatment, doctors will begin to put him on intrathecal chemotherapy, which allows doctors to inject the treatment into the fluid-filled space between the thin layers of tissue that cover the brain and spinal cord.

"We really believe that this could help buy him more time," Monica said. "We're going to try this treatment for two months. He just still has a zest for life. His doctors are really surprised at how much energy he has. He doesn't show any symptoms, he doesn't have any headaches, so we're all amazed and confident that this could help."

As we all continue to root for Julian through his journey no matter what, the sky is the limit. However, it remains that the one lesson he continues to teach all of us is that we can all be #JulianStrong.

If you'd like to support the Galloway family and stay updated with Julian's journey, follow along with the Team Julian Facebook page.

There will also be several fundraiser events happening for the family.

One of them will be held July 9 at the South Texas Ice House at 6601 Everhart Dr. at 11 a.m.

Dinner plates will be sold along with participation for a 50/50 raffle and auction.

In addition to another auction held on July 16 at Scott Electrical Company at 2001 N. Port Ave. Viewers can also donate to the family through their official Go Fund Me page.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.