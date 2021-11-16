Coastal Bend Food Bank to use recent donation to provide 12,000 meals to the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Scripps Howard Foundation is donating to local organizations to help out the community.

One of those is the Coastal Bend Food Bank, which serves 11 Coastal Bend counties. The food bank will be given $3,000, which, according to executive director Bea Hanson, will allow the them to purchase 14,000 pounds of food, which equals around 12,000 meals.

“It means a lot to the food bank, especially during the holidays, because families are coming to us in need of extra help for food and feeding their families,” Hanson said. “They want to have a holiday, they want to be able to get presents for their children.”

Hanson said the holidays are a time when many families feel added pressure from food insecurity.

“We are going to be able to help them out, so they can rejoice with the rest of the country and celebrate the holidays,” she said.

On Tuesday, the city of Corpus Christi proclaimed the week of Nov. 13 to Nov. 21 "National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week.” Hanson was in attendance for the proclamation and spoke about its importance.

“Sometimes we forget that hunger is not just the person living on the streets. Hunger is sometimes at home, when a mother can’t have breakfast, so her children can have breakfast,” she said. “Hunger just touches too many lives, we need to make sure we’re there for them. If people need help, that’s what we’re here for.”