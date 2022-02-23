Coastal Bend Food Bank to host mobile food distribution.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is holding a mobile food distribution on Wednesday for those who have pre-registered for the event.

The event will take place from 4-6 p.m. or while supplies last, at the Garcia Arts and Education Center on 2021 Agnes St.

Organizers are asking participants to remain in their vehicle and to have the trunk of the vehicle open and empty.

Organizers also ask that drivers stay off their phones while they are in line, and to not arrive at the event site before 3 p.m.

For more information, or to register, click here.