COPRUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank hosting a mobile food distribution Monday, March 28, 2022. It's happening at the Greyhound Race Track at 5302 Leopard St, in Corpus Christi from 2:00-4:00 p.m., or while supplies last.

People taking part are asked not to arrive before 1:00 p.m., stay in their vehicle, and have their vehicle trunk empty and open. Pre registration is required, you can find the link by clicking here.