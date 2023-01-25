Coastal Bend Food Bank holding mobile food distribution on Monday, Jan. 30

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is working to reach more people in need through their mobile food distributions.

Their next food distribution will be located at the Greyhound Racetrack parking lot at 5302 Leopard Street on Monday, January 30, 2023.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or while supplies last.

All participants should register at https://freshtrak.com/register/event/145055.. Organizers say the registration link will close on January 29, 2023.

The food distribution comes at a time when community members feel the pinch of food prices rising.

For more information, visit the Coastal Bend Food Bank's website or Facebook page.