Coastal Bend Food Bank broken into

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News Sunrise told you about a copper theft at local West Side business SK Liquidators, but it isn't the only local group to have the copper in its building vandalized.

Coastal Bend Food Bank Executive Director Bea Hanson said someone cut through the back fence of that group's building and vandalized its property around two weeks ago, including cutting its copper pipes.

The person entered the facility at around 2 a.m, Hanson said, and cut electrical and Freon lines leading to freezers and air conditioners. Air conditioning was cut off to parts of the facility, and refrigerators and freezers were turned off temporarily. Hanson said food bank officials were notified by an app when the freezers turned off.

The person who broke in has not been arrested.

Damages are estimated at around $17,000, but Hanson said that the worst part of the vandalism was that someone would even think of breaking in and damaging property.

“It is very sad that some people would just react and do an evil act like this and take away from the people that are in need,” she said.

Hanson said everything was up-and-running in about a day, and that they are planning on getting more security systems and lights in the area.