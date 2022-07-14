Coastal Bend families can expect to pay more for school supplies this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The beginning of a new school year is just weeks away.

Coastal Bend families can expect to pay more for supplies, as students prepare to return to the classroom.

Some parents said they'll be waiting for the supply list to make their purchases.

Andres Marquez is one of those parents who's waiting a little longer to make the trip to the store.

"Not yet, cause money ain't easy to come by," Marquez said. "I just think that they're making us buy all these things that the kids don't even need."

Local businesses are collaborating to provide hundreds of students with basic supplies.

Bubba's 33 is hosting a giveaway Saturday, July 16 to help ease the financial burden of the upcoming school year for struggling families in the community.

"We are going to bless 750 families, kids, no matter where you're from, it doesn't have to be CCISD, it can be any child or any teen," said Sierra Nunez, Bubba's 33 Store Marketer. "(The backpacks are) going to be filled with school supplies, we're going to have free haircuts."

United Way of the Coastal Bend is also gearing up for this year's Operation Supply our Students drive – providing basic school supplies to more than 25,000 students from one of the 43 school districts in surrounding counties.

"It's just going to be more expensive this year," said Stephanie Jordan, United Way Vice President of Resource Development. "There's nothing that parents can do to control that, which is why it was that much more important for us to do the best that we could."

You can get more information about Supply Our Students, here.

