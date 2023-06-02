Coastal Bend drag performers worry new Texas bill may still target LGBTQ+ community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recently, the Texas legislature passed a bill that criminalized sexually explicit performances in front of children, as well as businesses hosting them.

When the bill was first introduced by Texas Rep. State Senator Bryan Hughes in March, it specifically mentioned certain drag shows.

"Senators, all of us agree that children should not be exposed to sexually explicit material. this material can take various forms in print and visual media, as well as live performances," he said.

Now, according to the Texas Tribune, law makers agreed to change direct references to drag or diva performers.

Jacob Perez, also known as Isis Pairs York, is Miss Gay Corpus Christi 2022 and has been entertaining people for years.

York said although language has changed in the bill, it may still target the LGBTQ+ community.

"It paints a broader picture of the LGBTQ community being very perverse and it's just not what is," York said.

York said her shows with Azul entertainment are for ages 18 and over, and also added drag is an art form, just like any other.

"When you look at drag as a whole, it is a form of art and expression, art is subjective — not every type of art is for every type of population," she said.

Izzy Gonzalez is York's husband, and owner and manager of Azul entertainment. They provides shows across the Coastal Bend and said with this bill, they started to receive more hate on social media.

"We're literally just normal people trying to live our lives," Gonzalez said. "Bills like this make it seem like we can't even breathe without people not wanting us to exist anymore.

Both said many haven't experienced a show with entertainers and performers. most shows are filled with comedy and lip syncing, they encourage experience some to get a better understanding.

The Senate Bill 12 takes effect on Sept 1.