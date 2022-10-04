Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Coastal Bend communities gear up for National Night Out

National Night Out
KRIS 6 News
CCPD will be out throughout our community looking out for your participation in the 39th annual "National Night Out." You can decorate your yard, change out your porch light with a blue light or host a block party to show your support for police and promote a safer Corpus Christi. <br/><br/>
National Night Out
Posted at 7:41 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 08:41:52-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas  — National Night Out is back!

Law enforcement across the country, along with Corpus Christi Police Department, will be out in the community for some fun.

CCPD is hosting a party at Garcia Elementary School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you can't make it, you can celebrate by decorating your yard, changing your porch light to blue, or hosting a block party to show support for police and promote a safer city.

Officers will make rounds throughout the community from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.

National Night Out is the perfect opportunity to build relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while reinforcing a true sense of a secure community.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Early voting locations for Nueces County