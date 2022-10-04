Coastal Bend communities gear up for National Night Out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — National Night Out is back!

Law enforcement across the country, along with Corpus Christi Police Department, will be out in the community for some fun.

CCPD is hosting a party at Garcia Elementary School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you can't make it, you can celebrate by decorating your yard, changing your porch light to blue, or hosting a block party to show support for police and promote a safer city.

Officers will make rounds throughout the community from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.

National Night Out is the perfect opportunity to build relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while reinforcing a true sense of a secure community.

