Coastal Bend choking with another arrival of Saharan dust

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get ready as Saharan dust has arrived in the Coastal Bend.

Here's what it means for us.

The downside is our air quality is at moderate today, still not terrible like the air quality I endured in Oregon during the wildfires there last summer.

Saharan dust is common for our region this time of year. You might notice a slight haze in the air. Meteorologist Juan Acuna says it's important to note this dust is an irritant rather than an allergy. So those allergy medications may be of little use.

Corpus Christi Nueces County health director Annette Rodriguez says those with respiratory illnesses will be at higher risk for being irritated. She says those affected should avoid time outside if possible or wear a face mask to cut down on the irritation.

“This is the time where we walk out after the Saharan dust kind of comes in,” Rodriguez said. “Where we see this layer of dust on our vehicles that we all think What happened? Did it just rain dirt? That's the Saharan dust blowing in. But dust affects everybody, it affects those that are asthmatic more than others.”

Some irritation you can expect would be itchy eyes or a sore throat.

But there are some positives like a more colorful sunset across the Coastal Bend.

