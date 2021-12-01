Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Coastal Bend Blood Center providing products for Michigan after school shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chris Carlson/AP
Sugin Quang donates at a blood drive hosted by the Richard Nixon Presidential Library to help meet the urgent demand for donations amid the coronavirus outbreak across the United States in Yorba Linda, Calif., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Recovered from COVID-19? Your plasma could be key to develop treatment for ill patients
Posted at 2:37 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 15:37:52-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is one of three blood centers being activated by the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps after a tragic school shooting in Michigan that killed four and wounded seven.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center will join Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank and Oklahoma Blood Institute, where they will provide extra blood products on a rotating schedule to help the blood center that serves the area meet the immediate medical needs for the remaining victims.

“Situations like these are exactly why BERC was formed,” said Dr. John Armitage in a release, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “When the blood needs are great and immediate after tragic events like this, we can act swiftly and decisively to ensure patients have access to the blood products they need.”

As the United States continues to experience a nationwide blood shortage, BERC provides a safety net for communities nationwide.

BERC launched in September 2021, and is comprised of 21 blood centers serving more than 30 states.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here