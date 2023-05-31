Coastal Bend Blood Center offering free pint of Blue Bell ice cream to donors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the best ways to beat the summer heat is some ice cream - want to know a way to earn a free pint and donate a pint of blood while you're at it?

The Coastal Bend Blood Center has once again partnered with Blue Bell Creameries to increase blood donations for a sweet, creamy reward.

This month, every donor will be given a free pint of ice cream, or a voucher to pick up a free pint at any large grocery store, like H-E-B or Walmart.

The CBBC are hoping to increase their blood supply this summer, with the help of this sweet incentive.

“While summer is an exciting time for our Coastal Bend community, blood donations drastically drop and leave our shelves with a low blood supply,” donor recruiter Celeste Baggett said in the release. “We are encouraging all community members to donate during the upcoming summer months to make sure our Blood Center has an adequate blood supply.”

All donors will be given with pint of ice cream and a T-Shirt. Appointments are recommended and walk-ins are also welcomed.

Find a blood drive near you and schedule an appointment to donate!

