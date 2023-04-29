Coastal Bend Blood Center hosts 4th annual Battle of the Breweries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is challenging the community and local breweries to give back - both blood and their taste buds.

The center hosted its 7th annual Battle of the Breweries on Saturday, where four local breweries compete, challenging the community to donate blood at one of the locations. The goal was to bring awareness to the importance of donating blood and saving lives in the community.

Ashley Ramirez with the Coastal Bend Blood Center said now is the time to consider giving blood.

"The need for blood is constant," she said. "So please consider visiting one of our local breweries, donate live and then enjoy some cold beverages."

Last year’s Battle of the Breweries champion was B&J’s Pizza on Staples Street.

