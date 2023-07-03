Coastal Bend Blood Center giving away free Hook tickets to every blood donor

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Summer is here, and July is the perfect month to score tickets for the Corpus Christi Hooks baseball team at Whataburger Field.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center is once again partnering with the Corpus Christi Hooks to give every blood donor a voucher for two general admission tickets for any home game at Whataburger Field this July for the 2023 baseball season.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center has an increase in heavy blood usage during the summer months. The center also experiences low donations during the summer due to students in the Coastal Bend area being on summer break.

"In efforts to strike out the blood shortage, we are pitching a sweet deal for our donors. By donating blood this July, donors will not just score a baseball shirt & tickets, but donors will also help ensure an adequate blood supply for the 22 medical facilities in our community," said coordinators.

Experts say blood donors are needed more than ever during the summer season as accidents and traumas tend to be more common.

“We are very excited to partner with the Corpus Christi Hooks once again with hopes of encouraging our community members to step up to the plate this July and donate their lifesaving blood,” stated Donor Recruiter Michelle Mathis.

“Be the real MVP this summer and help us provide the needed blood supply to our community," added Mathis.

Find a July blood drive near you and schedule your lifesaving appointment today.All donors will score a pair of Hooks Baseball tickets and the new Baseball T-Shirt while supplies last. Appointments are recommended, and walk-ins are welcome.