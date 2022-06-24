Coastal Bend auto techs offering tips for driving in the heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With temperatures nearing triple digits this summer, it's important to make sure your car is in optimum conditions to avoid car troubles from extreme weather.

Local mechanics said rising temperatures may increase the risk of blown tires, broken air conditioners, and dead batteries.

"Because of the simple nature of heat expansion, it can cause batteries to explode or start to leak through battery terminals and different areas like that, cause connection issues, and therefore starting problems, charging problems," said Bay Auto Service tech Brent.

They're urging motorists to check their vehicles to make sure it's ready for the hottest months of the year.

"If you want to have a running vehicle, to run great, you need to do your maintenance," said Big O Tire store manager Pete Canales.

Cars can overheat leaving drivers with potentially expensive problems. Extreme heat can increase the likelihood of a blowout.

"The hotter it gets, the faster it will deflate, so you want to make sure that you're doing your tire rotation, your balances, but you want to make sure that you have air in the tire," said Canales.

Local resident John Garza makes sure his car is properly maintained.

"You save money, and time and also it's good for your health, from you having an accident," he said.

Auto techs said it's also important to check all vehicle fluids, such as coolant, motor, transmission power steering, and brake fluids to ensure they are filled to the right levels. They want drivers to pay attention to and address any warning dashboard lights.

