Coast Guard rescues, transports unconscious man found at Bird Island Basin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi sector of the Coast Guard had a literal island rescue moment that required them to medevac an ill man to the hospital, according to a Coast Guard press release.

At around 1:52 p.m. on Sunday, the Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi received a call from a group of wade fisherman at Padre Island National Seashore, saying they had found an unconscious 50-to-60 year old man in Bird Island Basin.

An airborne Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew responded to the call and flew out to the location to treat and transport the man. They flew him to Air Station Corpus Christi, where he was assessed and later transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline, the release states.

“We commend the fishermen for quickly alerting us to the situation and showing compassion for someone in need,” Petty Officer 1st Class Derek Mazur, an operations specialist for Sector Corpus Christi said.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.