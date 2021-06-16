Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cloud votes no to award Congressional Gold Medal to officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6

items.[0].image.alt
Rachel Benavides/Rachel Benavides
Michael Cloud
Posted at 4:02 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 17:20:30-04

Local congressional representative Micheal Cloud, voted no on a bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to honor the Capitol Police officers and others who protected the U.S. Capitol during a pro-Trump riot Jan. 6.

"Up to seven Americans died following this violent attack, and more than 140 law enforcement officers suffered physical injuries, including 15 officers who were hospitalized," says the legislation.

The bill would provide for four gold medals. One for the Capitol Police, one for the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police, one for the Smithsonian Institution, and one for the Architect of the Capitol.

The bill passed the house by a vote of 406-21. All 21 nays were Republicans.

Cloud has represented the 27th Texas Congressional District since 2018.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education