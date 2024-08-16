Clear the Shelters event kicks off

Monday's Pet

Clear the Shelter

Zoi

Meet Zoi, a 7-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix with a heart full of joy. Despite her age, she remains a playful, sweet, and friendly soul. Zoi's goofiness is infectious, her energy is boundless. She has a knack for brightening up any day, whether it's raining, snowing, or sunny. She's always happy, always ready to play. Zoi's resilience is truly inspiring. She's a testament to the adage that age is just a number. Zoi's looking for a loving home where she can continue to spread her joy. Her infectious energy, undying spirit, and loving nature make her the perfect companion. Adopt Zoi, and let her fill your home with happiness and love. Zoi is currently the longest resident at GCHS - she has been with us for 561 days - so her adoption fee is WAIVED!

