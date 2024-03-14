Clear the Shelter: 'Luck of the Paw' adoption event coming up on March 16 at CC Animal Care Services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There are dozens of dogs at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services that are looking for a forever home.

The Animal Care Services is hosting a Clear the Shelter 'Luck of the Paw' adoption event on Saturday, March 16, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their facility, located at 2626 Holly Road.

The shelter needs to make room for more incoming strays, and they say it is very important for fosters and animal advocates to come together for this event.

Many of the dogs that are cleared for adoption have been fully vetted, microchipped, and spayed/neutered. They have also been tested in a playgroup with both male and female dogs.

"It is very important for the dogs to participate in playgroup because it allows them to decompress and come out of their shells. And it helps us to evaluate them better," said one staff member.

Finding a loving home for every pet is the ultimate goal of the 'Luck of the Paw' adoption event, and according to organizers, adoption fees will be waived.

The event is open to the public, and admission is free. There will be food trucks, vendors, and other kid-friendly activities at the 'Luck of the Paw' adoption event this Saturday afternoon.

For more information on the Clear the Shelter: 'Luck of the Paw' adoption event, visit the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services website or Facebook page.