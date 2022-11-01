CLEAR Alert discontinued after Falfurrias man found safe

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Falfurrias man reported missing over a week ago has been found safe in Mexico, according to the Falfurrias Police Department.

The Brooks County Sheriff's Office first reported 56-year-old Noel Garza missing on October 22. Authorities feared Garza may have been in danger and issued a CLEAR Alert because he suffers from Dementia.

A CLEAR alert is similar to an AMBER alert, but is used for missing adults between the ages of 18 and 64 years.

According to a social media post from the Falfurrias Police Department, Noel Garza was located safe in Mexico with family. Officials have discontinued the CLEAR Alert after Garza was located in Mexico with his daughter.

