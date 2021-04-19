Citywide brush collection continuing through April 25

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The citywide winter storm brush clean-up continues today.

Brush removal for area 9 will run through April 25.

People should place any brush they need to be hauled off at their curb by the end of the day.

This includes trees, branches, leaves or any dead vegetation.

Items like appliances and furniture will not be collected.

And if you missed your brush pick-up, the J.C. Elliott Dropoff Area at Highway 286 and Ayers Street is ready to serve.

That facility is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For a look at citywide collection areas and the schedule check here.

