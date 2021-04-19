Watch
Citywide brush collection continuing through April 25

KRIS file photo.
The citywide removal of debris from the winter storm will continue through April 25.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Apr 19, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The citywide winter storm brush clean-up continues today.

Brush removal for area 9 will run through April 25.

People should place any brush they need to be hauled off at their curb by the end of the day.

This includes trees, branches, leaves or any dead vegetation.

Items like appliances and furniture will not be collected.

And if you missed your brush pick-up, the J.C. Elliott Dropoff Area at Highway 286 and Ayers Street is ready to serve.

That facility is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For a look at citywide collection areas and the schedule check here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
