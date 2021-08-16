Watch
City's swimming classes set to begin on Sept. 6

KRIS file photo
The next round of the city's swimming lessons are set to begin on Sept. 6.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 16, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer break typically means vacations and swimming pools.

But as the season comes to an end, the City of Corpus Christi soon will be starting its fall swim lessons at the city's natatorium.

The swim lessons don't just focus on swimming basics. They'll also include water safety, learning how to use a life jacket and how to react to a drowning situation.

The lessons will offer different levels of instruction, from teaching parents how to get their kids comfortable with the water to a more advanced class teaching kids how to improve their techniques.

"The best lifeguarding is preventative lifeguarding," said Mat Hamilton, the city's aquatic area supervisor. "We want to stop an accident before one happens, so that's the goal."

The city is offering eight lessons per session for $50 per person.

Private sessions are also available for $100 per person.

Classes begin on Sept. 6.

