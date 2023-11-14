Rain raises concerns with potholes in Yorktown Boulevard

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The rain created some hazardous driving conditions but it may have also made the potholes on Yorktown Boulevard worse.

The city remained optimistic about the permanent solution to improve the street conditions in 2024.

"The entire street is going to be re-done. It's not just gonna be widening the street. We have to change the way it's set up. We're going to be adding sidewalks, it's going to be adding storm drains. So the entire road is going to be taken out and rebuilt," Gil Hernandez, City Councilman for District 5, said.

Hernandez referred to the 2022 bond programthat includes a $20 million budget to improve and widen Yorktown from Rodd Field Road to the Oso Bridge. This will alleviate some of the pothole issues on Yorktown that drivers are currently experiencing.

Hernandez said he expects the construction contract bid to go out in February or March of 2024.

