City warming centers preparing to open ahead of Arctic Blast

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A strong Arctic cold front will move into the Corpus Christi area Sunday, resulting in below-freezing temperatures Monday and Tuesday night.
City officials say the arctic freeze will lead to dangerous wind chill values across the region through Wednesday morning.
"The City has measures in place to ensure proper and safe City services in public safety, transportation, water, homelessness, and animal care. Residents are urged to take this time to protect people, property, and pets," stated city officials.
Here's a list of warming centers in the Coastal Bend area that will be open to the public on Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:
Here's a list of warming centers in the Coastal Bend area that will be open to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:
- Ben Garza Gym
Address: 1815 Howard St.
Phone: 361-826-3588
- Owen R. Hopkins Library
Address: 3202 McKinzie Rd
Phone: 361-826-2350
- Ben F. McDonald Library
Address: 4044 Greenwood Dr
Phone: 361-826-2356
- Anita & W.T. Neyland Library
Address: 1230 Carmel Pkwy
Phone: 361-826-2370
- Janet F. Harte Library
Address: 2629 Waldron
Phone: 361-826-2310
- Ethel Eyerly Senior Center
Address: 654 Graham Rd
Phone: 361-826-2330
- Garden Senior Center
Address: 5325 Greely Dr.
Phone: 361-826-2345
- Lindale Senior Center
Address: 3135 Swantner Dr
Phone: 361-826-2340
- Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library
Address: 5930 Brockhampton Dr
Phone: 361-826-2360
- La Retama Library
Address: 805 Comanche St
Phone: 361-826-7055
- Oveal Williams Senior Center
Address: 1414 Martin Luther King Dr.
Phone: 361-826-2305
- Northwest Senior Center
Address: 9725 Up River Rd.
Phone: 361-826-2320
- Zavala Senior Center
Address: 515 Osage St.
Phone: 361-826-3099
- Greenwood Senior Center
Address: 4040 Greenwood Dr.
Phone: 361-826-1368
- Broadmoor Senior Center
Address: 1651 Tarlton St.
Phone: 361-826-3138
Homeless Shelters:
The City is working with homeless agencies to ensure shelter, meals, and blankets are provided for the homeless community as well. The Salvation Army and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission will increase their overnight capacity for people experiencing homelessness. The Gulf Coast Humane Society is donating its services by hosting the pets of homeless persons as needed.
Cold Weather Refuge Center:
The Corpus Christi Gym, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, will serve as a free, cold-weather refuge that will be open around the clock during this weather event. The hours of operation will begin at 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 15, and run continuously through 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 17. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
AEP is also prioritizing crew members for the Arctic blast on top of other projects for the time being. To keep in contact with customers, AEP will continuously give updates and estimates via social media and the AEP app of when power will be restored. As a precaution, AEP Texas advises anyone who has an in-home medical device that requires electricity to have a backup plan just in case there is an outage. To stay up to date with any outages, AEP encourages people to follow them on their social media accounts, check on their website or download their app.
The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will offer free rides to and from the warming center during available hours. For more information, visit the CCRTA webpage here.