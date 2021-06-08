City tourism starts big over Memorial Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city's summer tourist season started with a bang over the Memorial Day holiday weekend last week.

City Manager Peter Zanoni told council members during their Tuesday meeting that despite huge numbers of people traveling to the island, there were no major issues.

Over the five-day holiday weekend from May through Memorial Day, about 18,000 vehicles crossed the JFK Causeway Bridge each day.

But there was one negative over the weekend.

City crews collected an estimated 20 tonos of trash from area beaches after the holiday weekend.

