City street maintenance workers continue to attack area potholes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It can be a headache running over potholes and residents say swerving out of the way can be dangerous.

The city of Corpus Christi continues to make strong efforts in fixing area streets but residents say this is a problem that’s been happening for years.

Members of the Corpus Christi Public Works Department say daily workers are putting their best foot forward in repairing areas with clusters of potholes.

“They’re everywhere, I don’t have any experience without potholes,” said Corpus Christi resident Drew Gerhard.

Gerhard has lived on Sheridan Drive for a little over a year and he says his street is filled with potholes.

“And it’s not just little bitty ones, it’s like it will mess your suspension up if you just drive the speed limit down the street without going around making sure you don’t hit anyone,” said Gerhard.

Just recently the City of Corpus Christi completed its second Pothole Blitz where over 7,300 potholes were fixed.

Yet, more work still needs to be done.

“We do look at our data, or the request that are coming in, we do take a look and analyze it and see if there’s any hotspots that we may have to pay attention to,” said Public Works Assistant Director Rolando Mata.

Mata says the areas reported the most here in Corpus Christi are residential streets. Mata also says if there's a pothole you see, report it right away.

“We want the public to continue calling in all these potholes wherever they may be at,” said Mata.

A purchase for two new pothole trucks and spray patches will soon make its way to Corpus Christi. This will help attack the clusters of potholes workers find. Hose trucks should be here sometime next year.

To report a pothole in your area you can call 361-826-2489.