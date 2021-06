CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The old Frost bank building on Leopard near Port has a new look.

A new LED sign that says "City of Corpus Christi" was installed this morning.

The city had been leasing the building but last October, the city council gave it the go-ahead to buy it.

The sale becomes final on June 30.

The building houses the Corpus Christi Fire Department's headquarters, the Emergency Operations Center and the city's development services.