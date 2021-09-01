City, Reliant Energy sponsoring 'Beat the Heat' program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — How cool will it be for kids to chill out during the final stages of another long, hot Coastal Bend summer?

The City of Corpus Christi will be handing out free squirt guns and water balloons for kids.

It’s part of its “Beat the Heat” program.

On Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner Drive, the kids’ edition cooling kits will not only include a fan but also fun items like water blasters and water balloons along with snacks.

Snow cones will also be made for the kids.

And through Sept. 18, adults can pick up fans, at-home activities and snacks at area senior centers.

These events are all part of the city’s “Beat the Heat: program from the city and Reliant Energy.

