City pool hours announced for spring break 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring Break is coming up for many local students and visitors of the Coastal Bend area, and the weekend's weather is expected to be sunny and hot.

If you're looking to make a big splash, the City of Corpus Christi has announced its city pool hours for Spring Break 2023.

Collier Pool, located at 3801 Harris Drive, is an outdoor pool that features a big bucket dunk and fountain features for toddlers.

City officials announced that Collier Pool will be open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for recreational swimming. Collier Pool is also open for lap swimming from Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., then 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the last session from 4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Corpus Christi Natatorium, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, is an indoor Olympic-style pool that includes an activity pool for recreational swimming. The Natatorium also features many lanes for lap swimming and 1-meter diving boards.

The Natatorium will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for recreational swimming on Saturdays and Sundays. The CC Natatorium is also open from Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for lap swimming.

City officials say the Natatorium will be closed on March 25, April 1, April 15, and May 5 for UIL Swim Meets.

The City Parks and Recs Department is also offering swimming lessons for children and swimming lessons for adults.

"Our Aquatics staff encourage residents to build a life-long passion for swimming while enjoying the water," said city officials.

The group swimming lessons are $50 per person. There are three different sessions being offered at the Corpus Christi Natatorium for both children and adults.

For more information on the adult/youth group swimming lessons, visit the city's website here.

For more information on city pool hours, click here.

Sanchez, Myra