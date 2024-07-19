City officials want to inform residents of service disruption caused by global outage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A computer outage is halting businesses, grounding planes, and creating issues with workflow across the globe.

City of Corpus Christi officials say residents have also been impacted locally by the service disruption caused by a global CrowdStrike outage.

"This outage has directly impacted the City’s utility billing software and development services software, including the customer portals. As a result, both the online portals and pay-by-phone systems are temporarily unavailable. We understand the inconvenience this causes our residents and businesses and will continue to provide updates on the situation," said city officials.

In the meantime, officials want residents to utilize alternative methods for making utility payments.

"Payments can be made in person at City Hall, located at 1201 Leopard Street, or at your local HEB store. Development services will be unable to conduct any inspections during this period," added city officials.

Residents can call 361-826-3240 with questions about specific development services. City officials will provide more information as it becomes available. For any questions or concerns, please contact our call center by dialing 311 or follow the City’s official social media pages.