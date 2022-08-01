City officials: Desalination is a long-term solution to local water woes

The short-term solution to our water situation is to conserve water.

However, the city believes the long-term solution is a desalination plant.

The city is looking at two locations: the La Quinta Channel in San Patricio County, and the area near Nueces Bay Boulevard in the inner harbor.

The city is in talks with the property’s owners and has permits pending with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality -- also known as TCEQ.

A desalination plant removes salt from seawater, making it drinkable for people, and usable for industries.

These kinds of plants could churn an estimated 70 million gallons of water a day.

Once the permits are cleared, it will take years to build the plant.