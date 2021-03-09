City officials announce 9K COVID-19 vaccines to be administered this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi, Driscoll Children’s Hospital and the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will have four first and second dose vaccination clinics this week.

On Wednesday, March 10, Driscoll Children’s Hospital and the City of Corpus Christi will be administering first dose Pfizer vaccines at the American Bank Center. Two thousand vaccines are expected to be administered to educators in the area.

On Thursday, March 11, Driscoll Children’s Hospital and the City of Corpus Christi will be administering a thousand second dose Moderna vaccines also at the American Bank Center.

On Friday, March 12, Driscoll Children’s Hospital and the City of Corpus Christi will be administering a thousand second dose Moderna vaccines at the American Bank Center. Patrons for the March 11 and 12 clinics have been contacted and scheduled for an appointment.

On Saturday, March 13, the Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health District will be administering 5,000 second dose Moderna vaccines for people who received their first dose vaccination on Tuesday, February 9. The clinic will be held at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard in Robstown, Texas.

"I'm very proud of our life saving partnerships as we continue to increase the number of people being vaccinated. Working together we can accomplish more," Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said.

Things to know:

All patrons have pre-registered, no walk ins accepted

New registrations will open upon vaccine availability for future clinics

Vaccines of different brands should not be mixed. If you received Moderna vaccine for your first dose, you should receive Moderna vaccine for your second dose.

If you registered for first dose, you do not need to re-register for the second dose.

Visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and www.nuecesknows.com [nuecesknows.comn] for more information.

