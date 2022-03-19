City of Taft receives notice from TCEQ regarding water contamination

TAFT, Texas — The City of Taft has been notified by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that their drinking water supplied to customers has exceed the maximum water contamination level.

The TCEQ has found that the number of Trihalomethanes in Taft's water supply may be a health concern. According to the city, Trihalomethanes are a group of volatile organic compounds that are formed when chlorine added to water during the treatment process for disinfection reacts with naturally occurring organic matter in the water.

TCEQ's Maximum Contamination level for Trihalomethanes is 0.080 miligrams per liter. Taft's Trihalomethanes level was found to be at 0.084.

While the city says residents do not need to use an alternate water supply, if you are concerned, you can speak to your doctor. Some people who consume an excess amount of Trihalomethanes over a long period of time may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous system. An increased risk of cancer is also possible.

In the meantime, the City of Taft is in contact with the San Patricio Municipal Water District, and they are currently working to find the source of the Trihalomethanes. The city says they will continue to flush the water system until the issue is corrected.