City of Portland crews rescue donkey trapped in mud

Donkey expected to make full recovery
City of Portland
Posted at 4:35 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 17:35:38-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Portland Animal Control officers were able to rescue a donkey that was stuck in chest high mud.

The incident happened Thursday near the end of Country Club Drive.

Officers worked hard to free the donkey, dubbed Missy Mudpie, by clearing mud away from her head, chest and sides to allowe her to cool down and breath better.

According to Portland officials, the donkey was rescued with help from San Patricio County and a City of Corpus Christi veterinarian. Officials say Missy Mudpie was loaded into a trailer where she was transported to a Sinton veterinarian for evaluation and veterinary care.

Portland officials tell us the donkey is recovering and will be taken to a local rescue where she will be around other donkeys.

