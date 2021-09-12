City of Gregory hosts first 'Patriotic Parade' on 9/11

GREGORY, Texas — The city of Gregory shined red, white, and blue on Saturday evening. It had its first Patriotic Parade, and it fell on the same day as the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Hundreds of people attended the event to support and reflect on a meaningful day, and the American flag was the center of attention.

The Patriotic Parade opened with the national anthem, then a prayer.

"The home of the brave and the land of the free," the person praying at the mic said.

There was, no doubt, a large display of proud Americans.

“It’s to teach our kids about what happened 20 years ago. Not only that, but to show them that patriotism still means something in this country,” said Gilbert Cortinas, Air Force veteran and Patriotic Parade coordinator.

The show of patriotism was obvious, with no shortage of red, white, and blue.

“Since we can’t be in New York, we can’t be at the Pentagon, we can’t be in Pennsylvania, let’s really show them that we do remember,” Ram Chavez said, who is the musical director of the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi.

The band performed a 9/11 special performance for the crowd. Those who do not remember the events of 9/11 because they were not around then still felt the moment through the band's music and community togetherness.

“I wasn’t even born during 9/11 but after 20 years, and still seeing people affected by it, and things that are just happening in the world. Everybody, just continue to be strong,” said 19-year-old Arleth Flores, the Patriotic Parade administrator.

To continue to be strong is the hope by many, for years to come.

